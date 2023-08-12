Our Youths Should Not Be Discouraged By Political Confusion, Economic Challenges In Nigeria – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has urged Nigerian youths to remain steadfast, and hopefull for the coming of a new Nigeria that would be anchored on youth productivity and growth, as reported by Dailypost.

Obi is of the view that the current economic challenges and political confusion in the country should not discouraged the youth, but instead inspire them to remain committed in the struggle for a better Nigeria.

The former Anambra State governor, in a statement his social media platform on Saturday, urged the Nigerian youths to remain resilient and persevere against every hardship and obstacle. Obi’s statement is coming on the heels of the International Youth Day celebration.

He said, “On this day that we celebrate the youths, known as the World Youth Day, I implore Nigerian youths to remain steadfast, and be hopeful for the coming of a new Nigeria.

“Our youths should not be discourage by the economic challenges and political confusion in our country, but instead, let these challenges motivate them to remain committed in the pursuit of better Nigeria.”

