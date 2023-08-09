Our Western Allies That We Depend On May Not Give Us The Support We Need If We War With Niger- Bwala

The Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign spokesperson, Daniel Bwala has stated that the western allies that Nigeria depends on may not grant the support needed if there is war

The statement is coming from the chieftain of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, after the recent military takeover in Niger Republic

It is no longer news that the issue has been at the centre of world discussion after it took place some days ago

However, it is partinent to know that since the coupist took over power from president Muhammed Bazoum, African unions have stood up to render support

However, following the decision of the Economic Community Of West Africa State, ECOWAS, to use Military force on the nation, Daniel Bwala has now shared his opinion

In a post that he made on his verified Twitter page, he said using military intervention isn’t the best

In a post that he titled ” why we must avoid war with niger” he said the Westerners that Nigeria is depending on may not render the assistance needed

Kindly read his post here

Bodeblogs (

)