NEWS

Our Western Allies That We Depend On May Not Give Us The Support We Need If We War With Niger- Bwala

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 45 mins ago
0 331 1 minute read

The Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign spokesperson, Daniel Bwala has stated that the western allies that Nigeria depends on may not grant the support needed if there is war

The statement is coming from the chieftain of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, after the recent military takeover in Niger Republic

It is no longer news that the issue has been at the centre of world discussion after it took place some days ago

However, it is partinent to know that since the coupist took over power from president Muhammed Bazoum, African unions have stood up to render support

However, following the decision of the Economic Community Of West Africa State, ECOWAS, to use Military force on the nation, Daniel Bwala has now shared his opinion

In a post that he made on his verified Twitter page, he said using military intervention isn’t the best

In a post that he titled ” why we must avoid war with niger” he said the Westerners that Nigeria is depending on may not render the assistance needed

Kindly read his post here

Bodeblogs (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 45 mins ago
0 331 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

‘There Is No Francophone Country In Africa Where France Does Not Have A Battalion There -Bode George

4 mins ago

Police Summon: PDP Asserts APC’s Intimidation Can’t Prevent Uzodinma’s Defeat

13 mins ago

How To Rock Your Native Outfits Like A Queen In Your Next Occasion

14 mins ago

Reactions Trail Peter Obi’s Tweet After Hearing About The Death Of Pastor Odukoya

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button