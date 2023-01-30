This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Our System Makes It Possible For The Diaspora To Send Home Their Dollars & Not Their Votes – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say Nigeria’s system makes it possible for the diaspora to send home their dollars and not their votes.

As the country is drawing closer to its 2023 general elections with few weeks left, Nigerian citizens living abroad cannot participate in the election with regards to voting for their preferred choice of a candidate from where they are.

This means millions of Nigerians living abroad cannot determine who governs them when they are back in the country.

However, Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, to say the country’s system makes it possible for the Diaspora to send home their dollars, but the system makes it impossible to send home their votes.

In his statement, Shehu Sani wrote below’

“Our system makes it possible for the Diaspora to send home their Dollars and not their votes.”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below.

Content created and supplied by: Naija-hub-news (via 50minds

News )

#System #Diaspora #Send #Home #Dollars #Votes #Shehu #SaniOur System Makes It Possible For The Diaspora To Send Home Their Dollars & Not Their Votes – Shehu Sani Publish on 2023-01-30 14:20:26