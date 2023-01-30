‘Our spouses & their team just arrived Jigawa for women town hall meeting’ – Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the forthcoming 2023 presidential election which is just a few days away from now, The Labour Party presidential candidate Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, announced the arrival of his spouse, Mrs. Margaret Obi and Aisha Baba-Ahmed, the wife of his running mate, senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed and their team to Jigawa state, to have town hall meeting with the women in the state.

Peter Obi disclosed this on his verified Twitter account a few minutes ago.

According to Peter Obi,

“Our spouses, Mrs Margaret Obi and Mrs Aisha Baba-Ahmed and their team just arrived in Jigawa for their women town hall engagement.

As expected reactions trailed the tweet as Obidient supporters online took to their Twitter account to react to the disbursed information.

“anonymousmood” wrote, ” A woman is the full circle, within her is the power to create, nurture and transform. The wives of our incoming president and Vice President speaks volume and that of every female involved in the new Nigeria.”

“Lifeofsamjaazy1” wrote, “Wow! Handsome and sound presidential candidates with beautiful and sound spouses are exactly what Nigeria needs.”

“Ezinnefamous” wrote, “Women of substance, Nigeria will be beautiful at your watch by the Grace of God.”

