Our Quarrel Over The Years With APC & PDP Is That They Lack Internal Party Democracy- Julius Abure

Julius Abure, the labour party national chairman has accused The All Progressive Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic party PDP of lacking internal democracy hence the reason why the labour party has been at loggerheads with both parties

Abure, while speaking to labor party members in a video that surfaced online said that the labour party is now bent on doing things differently from theirs

He said that “our quarrel over the years with PDP and APC is that they lack internal party democracy which is responsible for the production of leaders who lack the pedigree, the competence, the capacity to anchor the affairs of governance which has landed us in the situation that we found ourselves in the country today. Therefore, as an emerging political party, people believe that we should change the political narrative in the country. We can’t be doing the same thing, we must learn from the mistakes on other political parties and improve on our operations “

Kindly watch Video from 8.41-9.33



Bodeblogs (

)