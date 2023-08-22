NEWS

“Our Problem Is That We Act Before We Think, I Heard Everything Wike Said On TV Yesterday”- Nwekeaku

Professor Charles Nwekeaku of the Department of New Public Management, Nasarawa State University, has come out to speak on the master plan the new minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike has for the federal capital.

According to Prof. Nwekeaku who appeared in an interview on Arise TV this morning…

“When you have a policy, you should follow it squarely. Policy actually provides a framework for action, it’s kind of a guide. But the popular saying in Nigeria is that the problem of Nigeria is not the policies but the implementation. I disagree with that because implementation is part of the policy process. So as a matter of fact, you asked of the the Abuja master plan and all that but first, the way Nigerians rush everything kind of have an effect on that.”

“Our problem is that we act before we think and I think that is what has been the problem. For example, I heard everything Wike said on TV yesterday, he has been Inaugurated as the new minister of the FCT. And he started by saying he will pull down any structure not in line with the Abuja master plan, I know he was the former governor of Rivers state but it shows he hasn’t read much about the master plan.”

