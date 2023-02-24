This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Our people can no longer be deceived; anything I promise my people, I will do it- Nyesom Wike.

The current governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has said that his people can no longer be deceived and that anything he promises them, he will do it. He said this ahead of the presidential elections that will happen on Saturday.

According to him, “Our people can no longer be deceived by anything; anything I promise my people, I will do it, and that is why I can stand here and tell my people, “Let’s go.” This way, they know I will never deceive them, but what I will tell you is the truth and nothing but the truth. All of you who are over 20 should go out and talk to your people. I know where we are heading. Don’t allow those boogie-woogie people to lie to you.

He further stated, “Look how they deceived people—they say they’re going to dissolve our partial school, I say Tanga; they say they will bring someone.” I say Tanga. “Me of all the people, I’ll go down here?” he said.

In addition, look at these boogie-woogie people collecting money from Abuja; they’re looking for excuses because they know they will fail on Saturday. Won’t you fail them? “We will use our PVC and pepper them.”

Click here for the video:

Fast forward from 6:31 to 7:52.

What’s your take on this, dear esteemed readers?

Source: YouTube

Content created and supplied by: Horlablog (via 50minds

News )

#people #longer #deceived #promise #people #Nyesom #WikeOur people can no longer be deceived; anything I promise my people, I will do it- Nyesom Wike. Publish on 2023-02-25 00:13:08