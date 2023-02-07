This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Our party has been informed that a member of Atiku’s camp hide N50B to purchase votes -APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has charged the Atiku Abubakar campaign of the PDP of receiving more than N50 billion, which the party wants to use to buy votes and rig the 2023 presidential election, which is scheduled to take place at the end of this month.

The PDP is one of the parties contributing to the naira shortage that Nigerians are currently experiencing, according to Niyi Akinsiju, the chairman of the Buhari Media Organization (BMO) and a member of the APC presidential campaign council. This is because some of the party’s chieftains are currently stockpiling new naira notes at home so they can use them during the general elections. While Anthony Ehilebo of the PDP and she were guests on Monday’s “Kaakaki” programme on AIT, Akinsiju made this announcement.

Akinsiju stated that the rumours are untrue and the only thing he knows is that they were informed about a week ago that the PDP is attempting to buy votes during the election. This was in response to a question about whether Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, is opposed to CBN policy and intends to share at least 40,000 naira to buy votes during the election. Akinsiju said, “We were told that a member of Atiku’s camp has accumulated N50 billion to buy votes during the election.”

Akinsiju, a member of the All Progressives Congress, has recently spoken out about the upcoming election in Nigeria. He expressed confidence in his party’s chances of winning the election.

Akinsiju went on to say that his party is prepared for the election and that they haven’t bothered to question a member of Atiku’s camp about the most recent discovery because Nigerians are wise now and they won’t vote for the PDP. He believes that the APC’s candidate, Tinubu, has the support of the people and will be victorious in the election.

Content created and supplied by: Jesusbabe (via 50minds

News )

