Our Party Believes That The Intent Of The Sponsors Of This Evil Plot Is To Silence Atiku-Ologunagba

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused those who are opposed to its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his bid to reclaim his mandate of being behind a conspiracy to silence him. The party has expressed concern over the recent attempted attack on Atiku by members of the terrorist group Boko Haram. It has called for a thorough and comprehensive investigation into the incident, which saw the arrest of four suspected Boko Haram members who were allegedly planning to attack Atiku and other sensitive locations in Yola, Adamawa State.

PDP’s spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, expressed deep alarm and worry over the foiled terrorist plot targeting Atiku. The party believes that this attempted attack is a clear indication that there are forces working against the democratic process and attempting to stifle the voice of its presidential candidate. By calling for an investigation, PDP aims to uncover the truth behind the plot and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

A statement by Ologunagba reads partly: “The PDP insists that by the confession of the arrested assailants, the plot has the pawmarks of a sponsored attempt on the life of Atiku Abubakar, ostensibly by forces who are unsettled by his bid to retrieve his mandate at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

“Our party believes that the intent of the sponsors of this evil plot is to silence our presidential candidate, massacre innocent Nigerians and cause chaos, confusion and anarchy in the polity.

“The PDP asks, is this foiled attack on Atiku Abubakar and sensitive locations in Yola, Adamawa connected to the recent APC’s threats of chaos and anarchy in the country, if the PEPC upholds the clear provisions of Section 134 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) with regard to the mandatory and statutory requirements for which a Candidate in a Presidential election can be declared winner?”

The incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of political figures and the broader implications it may have on the upcoming elections. PDP has emphasized the need for heightened security measures to protect all political candidates and prevent any further threats to the democratic process. They are also urging authorities to take proactive steps in addressing the activities of Boko Haram and other extremist groups in the region to safeguard the country’s stability.

The situation has generated significant public attention and underscores the importance of safeguarding the democratic rights of political candidates and citizens alike. PDP’s stance highlights the party’s determination to stand by Atiku Abubakar and protect his right to participate in the political process without fear of violence or intimidation. It also reinforces the party’s commitment to ensuring a free, fair, and safe electoral environment for all candidates and voters.

