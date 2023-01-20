Our Northern Brothers That Are Muslims Have Told Us That Only Peter Obi Can Savage Nigeria -Bitrus Yerima

With exactly 36 days before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will oversee the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu buhari, Head of 50mindstions, Directorate of Interventions of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Bitrus Yerima, has come out to claim that Mr Peter Obi has the support of the north.

Speaking to Sun Newspaper in an exclusive, Yerima said he has been interacting with people from the North region and that have made up their minds to vote for Mr Peter Obi.

According to him, the people have expressed their worries over the state of the nation. He said they have seen the damage the ruling All Progressive Congress have done to the country over the years.

Yerima said that the people in the north including the Muslims have considered all the candidates and they believe only Peter Obi can save the country.

Hear him “I want to tell you sir that we have our brothers that are Muslims that have told us openly that there is nobody that will salvage Nigeria if it is not Peter Obi.” Sun Newspaper quoted Yerima Bitrus as saying.

