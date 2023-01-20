Our Northern Brothers Have Come To Conclusion That It Is Only Obi That Can Salvage Nigeria- Bitrus Yerima

Bitrus Yerima, head of operations for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council’s Directorate of Interventions, has come forward to state that Mr. Peter Obi has the support of the north with exactly 36 days until eligible Nigerian voters go to the polls to choose the next leader who will oversee the country’s affairs after the administration of President Muhammadu buhari.

Yerima said he has been dealing with individuals from the North area who have decided to vote for Mr. Peter Obi in an exclusive interview with Sun Newspaper.

He claims that the people have expressed their concerns about the state of the country. He claimed that they had witnessed the harm the current All Progressive Congress had inflicted on the masses.

According to Yerima, the people in the north, particularly the Muslims, have thought carefully about all the contenders and are of the opinion that only Peter Obi can save the nation.

In his words, “Sir, I want to tell you that our northern brothers have come to the conclusion that it is only Peter Obi that can salvage Nigeria.”

The Sun Newspaper

Content created and supplied by: KINGSIFY (via 50minds

News )

