Our Noise Doesn’t Count In Prayers. If You Meet Bartimaeus In Heaven Ask Him – Oyedepo Tells Members

Bishop David Oyedepo conveyed the important message that noise does not count in prayers. Our prayers should be characterized by genuine faith and trust in God, rather than relying on external displays. It is the depth of our faith that determines the effectiveness of our prayers and leads to breakthroughs in our lives.

In a recent live-streamed video, Bishop David Oyedepo, the General Overseer of Living Faith Chapel, addressed the topic of understanding breakthrough power through kingdom stewardship. During his message, he emphasized a crucial point by stating that God does not respond to noise in prayers. He emphasized that our noise does not hold any significance when it comes to communicating with God. To support this, he referred to the biblical story of Bartimaeus, who almost lost his voice while shouting for Jesus’ attention. However, when Jesus approached him, He asked Bartimaeus to calm down and express his desires. This incident illustrates that noise does not carry weight in prayer, but rather, it is our faith that matters.

While speaking On Understanding Breakthrough Power Through Kingdom Stewardship Part B, the cleric reportedly stated that “I will close this message, by saying that God does not answer noise in prayers. Our Noise Doesn’t Count In Prayers. If You Meet Bartimaeus In Heaven Ask Him. He almost lost his voice shouting. Jesus said calm down, what do you want? This is to tell you that Noise does not count in prayer. What counts in prayer is faith.

Speaking further he said ” God does not respond to posture in prayers. When You kneel by night to pray, you will eventually sleep off. We grew up in church and when they say quiet prayer, it means have a nap. There is a place to kneel but it is not a law. There is no plus to posture in prayer. We had an experience here with David, a man that prayed three times a day. The Bible said in 2 Samuel 7:18. He sat before the Lord. There is no plus to posture. You are free to kneel, you are free to sit, you are free to stand. Why? Because Posture is of no consequence.

According to Bishop Oyedepo, prayer is not about making loud and raucous noises to get God’s attention. It is not the volume or intensity of our prayers that make them effective, but the depth of our faith. God looks at the sincerity and strength of our belief when we approach Him in prayer. Bartimaeus’ loud cries did not move Jesus until he expressed his request with calmness and faith.

Speaking lastly he said “The fact That I stand to pray does not make me superior. And when you sit to pray it does not make you inferior. That you kneel to pray does not make you superior. So engage the liberty of the Spirit to be sure your fervency is maintained.”

The bishop’s message serves as a reminder that we should not focus on the external aspects of prayer, such as raising our voices or using grand gestures. Instead, we should concentrate on nurturing our faith and developing a deep connection with God. It is our unwavering trust in His power and ability to answer our prayers that carries weight and brings breakthroughs.

