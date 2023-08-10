Our Message To Leaders Of West Africa Is Clear, Don’t Drag Us To War Because Of Coup In Niger-Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his verified Twitter page to tell leaders of West Africa not to drag them to war because of the coup in Niger Republic.

It was reported that the West African bloc ECOWAS has ordered the activation of a standby force for possible use against the junta that took power in Niger in July, saying it wanted a peaceful restoration of democracy but all options including force were on the table.

The outspoken activist, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page, to say the ECOWAS communique is contradictory.

According to the former lawmaker, he made it known in his statement by saying the West they are opting for dialogue and yet still setting up a standby force against Niger Republic.

On that note, Shehu Sani stated that their message to the leaders of West Africa is unambiguously clear. Shehu Sani said they should not drag them to war because of the coup in Niger Republic.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“ECOWAS communique is contradictory; Opting for dialogue and setting up a standby force. Our message to the leaders of West Africa is unambiguously clear; DO NOT drag us to war because of coup in Niger Republic.”

