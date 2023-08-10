Our Message To Leaders Of West Africa Is Clear, Don’t Drag Us To War Because Of Coup In Niger- Sani

The Former Senator that represented the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Shehu Sani, has messaged the leaders of the West African sub-region, urging them not to drag the west African region into war, just because of the coup d’etat that happened in Niger Republic.

Speaking further, the former lawmaker made it known that the ECOWAS communique is a contradictory one, noting that they are opting for dialogue, yet they are setting up a standby force that will invade Niger Republic.

Senator Shehu Sani made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle, shortly after ECOWAS Heads of States met in Abuja, to discuss the issue going on in Niger Republic.

He wrote: “ECOWAS communique is contradictory; Opting for dialogue and setting up a standby force. Our message to the leaders of West Africa is unambiguously clear; DO NOT drag us to war because of coup in Niger Republic.”

It should be recalled that the Heads of States of all the ECOWAS member countries, today met in Abuja, the Nigeria’s capital. After their meeting, they agreed that they will explore all the options including the use of military force, in order to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. The ECOWAS leaders also ordered the activation of its standby force.

On 26th of July, the military in Niger Republic, forcefully removed the democratically elected president of the country through coup d’etat and with the look of things, it seems like the two groups are not ready to back down.

