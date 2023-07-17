Our Members Does Not Carry AK-47 Openly – MACBAN President, Ngelzarma

The President of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Baba Othman Ngelzarma, has stated that those persons who has been spotted on some occasions while carrying AK-47 riffles in bushes are cattle rustlers.

According to Baba Othman Ngelzarma, members of MACBAN does not carry AK-47 riffles openly. Baba Othman Ngelzarma made this known while responding to a question about why some cattle breeders has been openly seen with AK-47.

Baba Othman Ngelzarma noted that those cattle rustlers who carry AK-47 riffles moves in tens and in their thirties. He further said that anytime a pastoralists is seen with an AK-47, such an individual should be seen as a criminal.

He said that if a pastoralists is seen with an A-K 47 and some cows, it means that he must have stolen the cows from a real pastoralist with the aid of the gun. Baba Othman Ngelzarma went on to say that these criminals kills real pastoralists and take their cows and add them to their own.

Watch From The 10:13 Minute Of The Video Below:



