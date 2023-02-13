Our Member Was Matcheted On The Head As He Was Pasting Peter Obi Poster In Lagos – Dayo Ekong

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With about eleven days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Labour Party Chairman in Lagos State, Dayo Ekong has alleged that their members are being intimidated by the opposition party in Lagos State.

It would be recalled that Mr Peter Obi recently held his Mega Rally in Lagos State.

Speaking to Arise in an exclusive interview on the Morning Show, Dayo said a week ago one of their members was injured in the head while trying to place the poster of Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

She said they had several cases of their members being attacked.

Hear her “In Ojo last week, we recorded another incident. One of our member was matcheted on the head while trying to place a poster of Mr Peter Obi. There are so many violence ways of treating people in Lagos State.” she said.

Speaking further, she said the attack on their members must stop.

“The intimidation of our members has to stop because every Nigerian has a right to decide what they want. People are fed up, people are frustrated. “



Enecheojo (

)