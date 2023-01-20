This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Our Livelihood Has Been Here, Then Suddenly, They Want To Send Us Packing-Fulani Leader In Southeast

The Leader of the Fulani in the South-East geopolitical zone, Ardo Saidu Baso, has spoken about the attacks on northerners in the East.

In an exclusive interview with The Punch Newspaper, the Fulani Leader noted that the Fulanis are not having peace of mind in the five Igbo-speaking states of Ebonyi, Anambra, Enugu, Abia and Imo.

He noted; “Many of those who have lost homes are the Fulani. I say this because we’ve been living here in Enugu since the administration of former President Shehu Shagari.”

Reacting to the threats by some Northerners to stop transporting goods from the north to the South-East, Ardo Saidu Baso stated that they will appreciate it if this is done.

In his words; “We will appreciate it if this is done because we were born here, we live here, our livelihood has been here; then suddenly, they want to send us packing from here. Definitely, there is no justification for this”

News Source – The Punch Newspaper

Content created and supplied by: OgbeniPOG (via 50minds

News )

#Livelihood #Suddenly #Send #PackingFulani #Leader #SoutheastOur Livelihood Has Been Here, Then Suddenly, They Want To Send Us Packing-Fulani Leader In Southeast Publish on 2023-01-20 07:05:14