“Our leaders must be careful: Prophet Iginla cautions Tinubu, others

Prophet Joshua Iginla, the leader of the Champions Royal Assembly, has warned Nigerian leaders against being insincere to the people, saying that he has a revelation that the people would soon protest against them.

Only leaders with serious intentions will survive it, according to Iginla, who claimed to have seen “something like a tsunami coming” to Nigeria in a sermon posted on the church’s YouTube channel.

President Tinubu receives yet another warning from Prophet Iginla.

He pleaded with President Tinubu to refrain from making his allies his foes and vice versa.

A cleric spoke:

To ensure that the people receive the benefits of democracy, our leaders must exercise extreme caution. I perceive a tsunami-like event approaching Nigeria. The only true leaders will prevail. It resembles a provocation that will spark a sizable youth movement. If our leaders have anything to do, they should act immediately. God be with us.

Prophet Iginla demands accountability and openness from Nigerian authorities.

Iginla then urged political figures to fulfill their obligations to the Nigerian people in an open, accountable, and democratic manner.

Before the 2022 All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election, Prophet Iginla foretold the arrival of President Bola Tinubu.

He predicted that Tinubu would win the presidential election in 2023 while also predicting that Tinubu would win the primary and that a large number of individuals would defect from the current party.

A prophecy regarding Tinubu states, “Candidate you hate most will do wonders in your life.”

Earlier, Prophet Joshua Iginla of the Champions Royal Assembly in Abuja was claimed by Legit.ng to have refuted the assertion that there would be war as Muhammadu Buhari handed over to Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a video posted to his YouTube website, the priest pleaded with other religious figures to refrain from defaming the name of Jesus Christ with their bogus prophecies.

He continued by saying that even though the beginning would be difficult, the most despised candidate would do miracles in the eyes and lives of his detractors.

