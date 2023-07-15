Our Law Enforcement Agencies Are Under Immense Political Pressure—Frank Tietie

During an interview with Arise , Frank Tietie, an Arise Analyst, stated that our law enforcement agencies are under immense political pressure, pointing out that they enforce laws through the influence of politicians. He revealed that he knew about this because he has classmates and friends in the DSS and other law enforcement agencies.

He, however, described the arrest and detention of Emefiele, the suspended CBN governor, as illegal because he is also a citizen of Nigeria and has rights and privileges. He revealed that the president, who is democratically elected, should prevent issues like this from happening under his watch. He also commended the court for ordering the DSS to either release him or charge him in court.

According to him, “I have classmates who are in the DSS, who are in the various law enforcement agencies. I’ve interacted with them. Exceptionally brilliant men who understand this standard We share these standards, but I’ll tell you our law enforcement agencies are under immense political pressure, and that’s why being president is not a party line. Everybody blames you for everything, so we turn to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and ask that you, under your watch, allow this as the democrat that you are. You have a very brilliant history as a president. At someone who has fought for democracy in this country. Would you want to see this going on under your watch?”

