Our Kainji Dam will be useless if Niger decides to build their power station across River Niger–Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Lawmaker, Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna central in the federal House of Assembly has responded to reports claiming that the Nigerian government planned to disconnect electricity supply from Niger Republic in response to the recent coup d’état in the country. The news of the government’s alleged interference in electricity supply has been widely discussed online, sparking numerous comments.

Sani expressed his opinion on the matter. He firmly stated that Nigeria should avoid resorting to such actions to retaliate against the nation. He emphasized that using power supplies as a means of political blackmail is not an appropriate course of action.

The former Kaduna senator pointed out that if Niger Republic chooses to build their power station along their part of the river Niger, the Kainji Dam in Nigeria would become ineffective. This raises concerns about the potential consequences and implications of any drastic actions taken in response to the situation.

Shehu Sani condemned the idea of using electricity supply as a political weapon and urged caution in dealing with the reported situation. He also revealed the potential repercussions for Nigeria if Niger Republic pursues alternative power sources, such as building their power station on the river Niger.

KINGSIFY (

)