Our Judiciary Today Needs A Total Overhaul & That Can’t Be Done Without A New Constitution- Babalola
Aare Afe Babalola, a legal luminary has stated that as it stands today, the Nigeria Judiciary needs a total overhaul. His statement is coming amidst the presidential election petition case that is ongoing at the presidential election petition court in Abuja
The presidential election petition case between the rulling party and other political parties has begun for a while and still going on
Afe Babalola, who is a senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, said that sitting judges should not preside over election petitions tribunals
While speaking at an event on Monday in Ado-Ekiti to mark his 60th anniversary at the Bar, he said judges who preside over election tribunals should be separate from regular court judges to avoid the halt
He said that the Nigerian judiciary needs a complete overhaul and it cannot be done without a new constitution
