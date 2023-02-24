‘Our Iman Wanted To Campaign For One Candidate But When He saw The Youths, He Changed Topic’ – Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani, a former Nigerian senator and PDP gubernatorial aspirant has taken to his social media page to narrate what happened during a Friday prayer at the mosque with regards to the 2023 presidential election coming up in less than 24 hours.

Sharing the experience on his Twitter page, Shehu Sani said while at the mosque for prayers, the imam in charge wanted to campaign for a particular presidential candidate but as soon as he noticed a sudden influx of youths info the mosque, he then stylishly changed the message to the story of Pharoah in Egypt.

According to Shehu Sani, the Imam was already talking about a certain presidential candidate but when he observed that his speech was gaining more attention from the youths in the mosque, he suddenly changed topic.

The election is already around the corner and as expected, some candidates would do anything to gain the support of the people – that includes getting endorsed by religious leaders during services. But using religion to campaign is against the Nigerian electoral act and so many people also frown at it. This is the reason why some candidates have been heavily criticized for visiting religious gatherings often.

