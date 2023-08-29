Our Igbo People Are Doing Very Well When You Visit Idumota Lagos, Nigeria. Even in the North – Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka

The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, recently conveyed a message to the public through a post on his church’s Facebook page. In his message, the clergyman expressed his conviction that Nigeria is a nation blessed with prosperity. According to him, Nigeria stands out as an exceptional and remarkable country in comparison to others. He pointed out that Nigeria’s greatness becomes evident when it is compared to any other nation. For instance, he highlighted the positive treatment the Igbos receive in places like Kaduna, Kano, and Sabongari, emphasizing the unity and harmony among different ethnic groups.

Continuing with his perspective, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka offered specific examples to support his view. He cited Idumota in Lagos, Nigeria, as a place where the Igbo community thrives and prospers with the support and cooperation of the Yoruba population. He also mentioned that a similar sense of mutual respect and harmony exists in Enugu, particularly within the Sabongari area, where the Hausa community is treated with kindness. With these examples, he advocated for the principle of love to guide interactions between various ethnicities, calling for national unity and solidarity.

In conclusion, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka’s message underscores his belief in Nigeria’s status as a favored and exceptional nation. He points to the harmonious interactions between ethnic groups, highlighting instances where different communities thrive and are respected within the country. His overarching message encourages a sense of togetherness and love, emphasizing the importance of unity to strengthen the nation.

Please watch the video below and fast forward to 01:53:00

https://www.facebook.com/adorationminstryenugunigeria/videos/6455172297935710/?app=fbl

﻿

TomTundex (

)