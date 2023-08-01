Our Govt Should Be Ready To Receive 303,000 Refugees From Niger In Case The Military Expel Them-Sani

In a statement posted to Twitter, a Nigerian senator, author, playwright, and human rights activist, Shehu Sani, Stated:

I saw the Petroleum Marketers Press Conference, where they demanded N250 billion from the FG and NNPCL for the transportation of their cargo. This level of money is not even seen in the Niger Delta oil-producing areas. Only the wealthy will breathe if God doesn’t make oxygen free.

In the Niger Republic, there are reportedly 303,000 Nigerian refugees. These are individuals who were driven from their homes by Boko Haram, the Iswap, and bandits from Northern Nigeria. While the Niger Republic is subject to sanctions, the Nigerian government must be ready to welcome these refugees home in the event that the Niger Military Junta decides to send them home.

Source: Twitter.

These are the links to the tweet.

I have watched the Petroleum Marketers Press Conference where they were demanding that the NNPCL and the FG should pay them N250Billion for transporting their goods.Even the Oil Producing Communities in the Niger Delta don’t see this kind of money.If God has not made Oxygen… — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) July 30, 2023

There are an estimated 303,000 Nigerian refugees being hosted in Niger republic.These are people who were chased out by Boko Haram,Iswap and Bandits from Northern Nigeria.While sanctions are imposed on Niger republic,Nigerian Government must be well prepared to receive back this… — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) July 30, 2023

Dear esteemed readers what are your opinions concerning this?

Thank you so much for reading this article.

Ihuoma244 (

)