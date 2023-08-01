NEWS

Our Govt Should Be Ready To Receive 303,000 Refugees From Niger In Case The Military Expel Them-Sani

In a statement posted to Twitter, a Nigerian senator, author, playwright, and human rights activist, Shehu Sani, Stated:

I saw the Petroleum Marketers Press Conference, where they demanded N250 billion from the FG and NNPCL for the transportation of their cargo. This level of money is not even seen in the Niger Delta oil-producing areas. Only the wealthy will breathe if God doesn’t make oxygen free.

In the Niger Republic, there are reportedly 303,000 Nigerian refugees. These are individuals who were driven from their homes by Boko Haram, the Iswap, and bandits from Northern Nigeria. While the Niger Republic is subject to sanctions, the Nigerian government must be ready to welcome these refugees home in the event that the Niger Military Junta decides to send them home.

