Our Expectation From Your Govt Has Crashed – APC Chieftain, Salihu Lukman Tells President Tinubu

The former National Vice Chairman, North-west of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Salihu Lukman has taken a swipe at the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the ministerial nominees list he sent to the upper chamber of the national assembly. He noted that the expectations from the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have crashed.

Recall that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress sent a list of ministerial nominees to the Senate few weeks ago. The Senate led by Senate President, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio has screened and confirmed the ministerial nominees.

The Daily Post paper reported that Dr. Salihu Lukman, in a statement released on Monday said; “The third disturbing signal is the quality of your appointees. Sincerely, Your Excellency, throughout the 2023 electoral campaigns, one of the strong campaign points was that you know how to find talents.”

He added; “When it took you more than eight weeks to nominate your Ministers, the belief was that you are taking your time to identify indisputably proficient people.”

He stated further; “With due respect to all those you nominated, many party members and extension Nigerians were disappointed. It is clear to any discerning mind that political consideration eclipsed any other factor, definitely, no argument about talent can be sustained. As it is, both as party members and as Nigerians, our expectation from your government has crashed.”

The recent statement by Dr. Salihu Lukman which was shared by The Daily Post paper on its verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.

