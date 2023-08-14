NEWS

Our Democracy Can Be Refined, Our Countrymen Should Stop Advocating For Coup In Nigeria – Shehu Sani

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 322 1 minute read

Shehu Sani is the senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and he recently shared a tweet regarding the Niger coup. According to his tweet, he doesn’t want us to continue soliciting for a coup in Nigeria, because it’s not effective.

The senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Shehu Sani went further to say that despite the current state of Nigeria, it can still be fixed. He captioned his tweet saying;

“Our democracy can still be redeemed or refined. The struggle for a just, equitable and more prosperous society can still be won within the context of democracy. Our countrymen please stop advocating, soliciting or inciting for a coup in Nigeria”.

Check out the screenshot below.

It’s no longer a news that Nigeria and Niger Republic are currently having a misunderstanding, and Shehu Sani Sani said that our countrymen shouldn’t advocate for a coup in Nigeria. Kindly share your reactions the comment section below.

Kellyblog (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

All Petitions Against Tinubu’s Election Are Hopeless And Nobody needs to Waste Time Dismissing It – Ajibola Basiru

4 mins ago

I Sold My Daughter’s Newborn Baby For N700K & Opened A Shop With The Money”- Grandfather narrates

7 mins ago

Nigerien coupists to charge President Bazoum with high treason

13 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Niger Generals Vow To Prosecute Bazoum For ‘High Treason, Labourers kill Pastor in Ondo

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button