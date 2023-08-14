Our Democracy Can Be Refined, Our Countrymen Should Stop Advocating For Coup In Nigeria – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani is the senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and he recently shared a tweet regarding the Niger coup. According to his tweet, he doesn’t want us to continue soliciting for a coup in Nigeria, because it’s not effective.

The senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Shehu Sani went further to say that despite the current state of Nigeria, it can still be fixed. He captioned his tweet saying;

“Our democracy can still be redeemed or refined. The struggle for a just, equitable and more prosperous society can still be won within the context of democracy. Our countrymen please stop advocating, soliciting or inciting for a coup in Nigeria”.

It's no longer a news that Nigeria and Niger Republic are currently having a misunderstanding, and Shehu Sani said that our countrymen shouldn't advocate for a coup in Nigeria.

