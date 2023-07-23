Our Court Case Has Convinced Us That Atiku Won Election Based On The Case We Have In Court – Pearse

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 2019, Dr. Tokunbo Pearse has shared his views concerning the ongoing petition against the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Election Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. The presidential election Tribunal commenced sitting few weeks ago to hear the cases by the parties.

According to The Sun paper, Tokunbo Pearse in an exclusive interview said; “The president has been given the highest honour of GCFR, the president has appointed Service Chiefs, the president is making appointments everywhere, he is doing his job, and he is already going abroad to represent the country, how are you going to remove him now? I think it’s too late, so that’s what I think.”

He added; “Our court case has convinced us that Atiku Abubakar won that election based on the case we have in court. But will the court listen to us? So, that’s the issue. If they had not sworn in the president and we are waiting for the final judgment, that could make sense”

Source – The Sun paper

Penkelemesi (

)