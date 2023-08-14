Our Countrymen, please stop advocating, soliciting or inciting for a coup in Nigeria – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his verified Twitter page to advise people to stop advocating, soliciting, or inciting for a coup in Nigeria.

The outspoken activist, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page, to call on the attention of people advocating for a Military coup in the country.

According to the former lawmaker, he made it known in his statement by saying the democracy of Nigeria can still be redeemed or refined.

Furthermore, Shehu Sani revealed in his statement that the struggle for a just, equitable, and more prosperous society can still be won within the context of democracy.

However, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by urging people in the country to stop advocating, soliciting, or inciting for a coup in Nigeria.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote in the screenshot below:

