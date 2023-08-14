Our Countrymen, Please Stop Advocating Or Soliciting For A Coup In Nigeria – Senator Shehu Sani

In the wake of the official statement issued by Nigeria’s Defense Headquarters refuting claims that it allegedly received solicitation for a military coup in the country, civil rights activist, and former Kaduna lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has taken to social media to urge Nigerians to give democracy a chance for redemption in the country.

In a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle on Monday, August 14, Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Constituency at the 8th National Assembly, insisted that Nigeria’s democracy can still be redeemed, adding that the fight for a just and prosperous country can still be won through such a system of governance.

Concluding his tweet, the former lawmaker urged Nigerians to desist from advocating for a military takeover of power in the country.

He wrote; “Our democracy can still be redeemed or refined. The struggle for a just, equitable and more prosperous society can still be won within the context of democracy. Our Countrymen, please stop advocating, soliciting, or inciting for a coup in Nigeria.”

See a screenshot of his tweet below:

FranklySpeaking123 (

)