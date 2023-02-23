Our Challenges are enormous but we shall Prevail – Atiku says as he urges Nigerians to support Him

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has come out to say that the challenges facing the Country is great but there are surmountable.

Atiku Abubakar also went on to say that nevertheless, under his stewardship the Country shall recover. Atiku Abubakar is undoubtedly one of the big guns in the 2023 presidential election.

The 2023 presidential election is scheduled to take place on the 25th of February, 2023. In light of the fourth coming Presidential elections, Atiku Abubakar shared a post on his official Twitter handle urging Nigerians to vote for Him.

According to Atiku Abubakar “Our challenges are enormous, but they’re surmountable. Vote for the PDP to Recover Nigeria.”

