Our accomplishments have turned the tide of the government against us—Buhari

Despite harsh criticism and significant sacrifices, President Muhammadu Buhari claims that his administration’s achievements over the past eight years have reversed the development trend.

During the presentation of PMB accomplishments tagged: “, the President made this statement. Preserving the PMB Legacy” on Wednesday in Abuja’s Presidential Villa’s banquet hall.

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, his vice, said that the management had followed through on its promises to improve security, lay the groundwork for prosperity, and rekindle hope for the country’s future despite difficult obstacles.

As part of the ongoing Scorecard presentation series that began in October 2022, the event featured the launch of five scorcard variants.

The leader insists that they have given as much as it could, claiming that the achievements are the hard-won dividends of the social contract he entered into with the Nigerian people when he took office in 2015.

There are numerous reasons why the entire exercise is important. First of all, because it is a nearly contemporaneous record of what took place during that eight-year period, it is a historical record that is fairly reliable.

Second, the records’ authenticity and accuracy are further bolstered by their variety.

These are real people who have been given a platform from which to accomplish more for themselves and their communities; real people who are encouraged to believe that the nation can be transformed positively in our lifetime.

Alh., the Minister of Information and Culture, had earlier said According to Lai Mohammed, the Series served as a response to the planned criticism from the opposition and skeptics, who claim that the president and his administrator has done nothing because of “bad belle.”

He stated that the ministry created the Series to consolidate everything they has done since 2015 to spread the policies and programs.

