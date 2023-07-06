Our Abductors Said They Deal With Million of Naira & Anything Less Will Make Them Kill Us – Victim

In a recent interview with the BBC Yoruba, Mr. Omotosho Oluwatobi, a pastor with a church in Iwo Area of Kwara State, revealed what their abductor told them during negotiations for the payment of ransoms to secure their release.

Pastor Oluwatobi, who recently got his freedom from his abductors, indicated that he was abducted while going home after seeing some youths of the church at their house after the 21-day prayer program held in the church. He revealed that himself and two other people were kidnapped in the area, and about three of his Kidnappers held guns in their hands while the remaining two were just holding sticks.

However, while talking about their release and how they negotiated, he stated, “They told us that each of us should bring 30 million Naira. But later we told them that our people cannot afford such huge money, and we started talking about N500,000, but one of the kidnappers who understands Yoruba as others speak Hausa told us that the others should not hear about the N500,000 we are talking about, otherwise they would kill us because they only deal with millions of naira in payment as ransom”.

He continued by revealing that the kidnapper finally agreed that the remaining two of them, because they had killed the third person, should pay the sum of N5 million, and that was what they paid before they were freed.

