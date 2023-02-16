Our 22 Years Of Loyalty To The PDP Was Unprofitable: Enugu Traditional Rulers Tell Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Atiku Abubakar presidential candidate has received feedback from traditional rulers in Enugu State stating that their 22 years of support and allegiance to the party have only resulted in high unemployment and insecurity.

Since the return of democracy to Nigeria in 1999, the PDP has consistently prevailed in elections for governor, president, and other offices in Enugu State.

But the traditional leaders informed Atiku—who opposes seeking their support as the party’s candidate—that they had not been adequately compensated for their party loyalty.

The traditional leaders stated, “After more than two decades of our support for the PDP, Enugu State has only unemployment, insecurity, dehumanization of her indigenes by law-enforcement officers, and the resultant youth restiveness to show for it,” in a statement issued on Tuesday by their Chairman Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu.

Prior to his campaign in the coal city, Atiku paid a courtesy call to the traditional leaders and received the state.

They claim that despite the state’s citizens’ support for the PDP over the previous 22 years, Enugu has documented examples of law enforcement personnel, among others, violating people’s rights.

The political party known as the PDP was conceived by renowned and patriotic Nigerians known as the G-34, according to a factual and unvarnished political history of our nation’s current republic.

They accomplished this under the direction of His Excellency, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, Vice-President of the Second Republic and a native of the Southeast Geopolitical Zone.

“Since the PDP’s founding, we have always welcomed its presidential contenders with open arms whenever they came looking for votes.

Our people voted en masse for PDP presidential candidates because they consistently made enticing promises to them.

