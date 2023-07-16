Other Sources Of Protein For Vegetarians

Protein shortages in vegetarians and vegans are rare, especially in individuals who eat a balanced, healthful diet.

However, there are a variety of reasons why some people might want to consume more plant protein.

Anyone looking to increase their intake of plant-based proteins can use this list as a resource.

Beans

The majority of bean varieties, including kidney, black, pinto, and others, are incredibly important staple foods that are high in protein per serving.

Garbanzo beans, or chickpeas, are another kind of bean with a high protein content.

The majority of bean varieties have 15 grams of protein per cooked cup (170 grams) of weight. They are also great providers of fiber, iron, folate, phosphorus, potassium, manganese, complex carbohydrates, iron, and numerous healthy plant components.

Additionally, numerous studies indicate that a diet high in beans and other legumes can help regulate blood sugar, lower blood pressure, cut cholesterol, and even reduce belly fat.

Green Peas

Per cooked cup (160 grams), or slightly more than a cup (237 mL) of dairy milk, green peas include nearly 9 grams of protein.

Green peas also include more than 25% of your daily requirements for fiber, thiamine, folate, manganese, and vitamins A, C, and K.

A number of additional B vitamins, as well as iron, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, and copper, are also abundant in green peas.

Peas can be used in dishes like pea-and-basil-stuffed ravioli, pea soup with a Thai influence, and pea-and-avocado guacamole.

Soy Milk

Made from soybeans, soy milk is frequently enriched with vitamins and minerals. For people who avoid dairy, it can be a suitable substitute for dairy milk.

It is a fantastic source of calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin B12 in addition to having 6 grams of protein per cup (244 mL).

Soy milk is available in most supermarkets. It’s a really adaptable food that you can consume on its own or include into a number of other baking and cooking dishes.

Remember that vitamin B12 is not naturally present in soy milk or soybeans, therefore I suggest choosing a fortified kind.

It’s recommended to choose unsweetened versions whenever feasible because some types may also include additional sugar.

Oats And Oatmeal

Oats are a simple and scrumptious method to increase the protein in any diet.

About 5 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber are present in a half cup (40 grams) of dried oats. In addition, oats contain folate, magnesium, zinc, and phosphorus.

Oats contain higher quality protein than other widely consumed grains like rice and wheat, despite the fact that they are not considered a complete protein.

Oats can be used in many different recipes, from breakfast to vegetarian burgers. They can also be used for baking after being processed into flour.

Nuts

Protein is abundant in nuts, seeds, and goods derived from them.

Depending on the type, one ounce (28 grams) of food has 5-7 grams of protein.

Along with fiber, healthy fats, selenium, phosphorus, iron, calcium, magnesium, vitamin E, and several B vitamins, nuts and seeds are excellent suppliers of these nutrients. They also include antioxidants as well as other advantageous plant substances.

The nutrients in nuts may be harmed by roasting and blanching, so keep that in mind when selecting which nuts and seeds to purchase. Therefore, whenever possible, try to choose raw, unblanched versions.

In order to avoid the oil, sugar, and excessive salt sometimes added to many popular brands, consider choosing natural nut butters instead.

Protein-rich Vegetables And Fruits

All fruits and vegetables contain protein, however some have a higher concentration than others.

Broccoli, spinach, asparagus, artichokes, potatoes, sweet potatoes, and Brussels sprouts are the vegetables with the greatest protein; each cooked cup of these vegetables normally has 4-5 grams of protein.

Sweet corn, although technically a grain, is another staple meal that has roughly the same amount of protein as these high protein veggies.

The protein level of fresh fruits is often lower than that of vegetables. Guava, cherimoyas, mulberries, blackberries, nectarines, and bananas provide between 2-4 grams of protein per cup, making them the foods with the most.

Eggs

Eggs are an easily available, cheap source of nutrients. A single hard-boiled egg contains around 7g of protein and makes a nutritious, filling breakfast or lunchtime meal. They’re also easily digestible and low in calories.

Nutritional Yeast

Vitamin B12 aids in the synthesis of DNA, red blood cells, and energy. In plant-based diets, fortified nutritional yeast serves as a reliable supply of vitamin B12. Given that many vegetarians and vegans run the danger of developing vitamin B12 deficiency, it is crucial to check the label to make sure your nutritional yeast is fortified with this vitamin.

Additionally, eight grams of protein are included in each 16-gram serving of nutritional yeast in some brands. Popcorn, roasted vegetables, or potatoes can all be topped with nutritional yeast, which is often marketed in a shaker imitating parmesan cheese. Additionally, nutritional yeast can be used to vegan soups and handmade nut “cheese” dishes like cashew queso.

