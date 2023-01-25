Other Parties Are Like Lizards & Cockroaches, Use Your Broom To Sweep Them Away In 2023 – Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has declared that the other political parties are like lizards and cockroaches and as such, the Nigerian people should use their broom to sweep them away in the forthcoming 2023 general election (Vanguard).

APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu who made this declaration recently, during the APC presidential campaign rally at the Umuahia Township Stadium, in Abia state, while urging the people to get their PVCs in order to be able to vote during the 2023 general election, visibly expressed the confidence that the APC was the better choice as compared to the other political parties.

In his words: “After voting stay behind and protect your votes. Just vote for broom (APC), others (other political parties) are like lizards and cockroaches which you will use your broom to sweep away.”

Image credit: Vanguard

