Other Africans Said They Know Who Won Our Election So We Can’t Speak To Them On Democracy- Nwokobia

Public Affairs commentator and Labour party member, Chris Nwokobia has come out to urge African leaders to ensure that the electoral process from which they come into power are credible.

According to Mr. Nwokobia who appeared in an interview on Arise TV today, it will be difficult to convince other West African countries to embrace democracy if Nigeria haven’t shown signs that it’s what we practice.

In his own words as seen on Arise TV today…

“It looks as if we are under pressure to go to war in Niger. If the president emerged through a credible process, you don’t need to be under pressure to ask Nigériens to do what is right. All you need to do is hop into the presidential aircraft, go to Niger and negotiate with the people. But if you lack the credibility to so do, on account of how you emerged, Nigériens will not listen to you. I don’t know how true this is but I’ve heard Burkina Faso and other Africans say that they know who won our election and we can’t speak to them on democracy.”

“So that’s why I think African leaders must ensure they emerge through honourable processes. African leaders must ensure that democracy means truly what it is; the government of the people as defined by Abraham Lincoln, by the people and for the people. And when we truly dish and deal service to the people then we can emerge not only as leaders of the West African region, not only as leaders of the Sahara region but as leaders of the whole of Africa. We are the most popular country in this continent.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 15:54

