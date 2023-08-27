Other Africans Said They Know Who Won Our Election So We Can’t Speak To Them On Democracy” – Chris Nwokobia,

Chris Nwokobia, a Public Affairs commentator and member of the Labour party, has emphasized the importance of credible electoral processes for African leaders to maintain. He urged leaders to ensure that their paths to power are legitimate, as this credibility reflects on the broader African democratic landscape.

During an interview in a video (15:54) on Arise TV, Nwokobia expressed the view that unless Nigeria demonstrates the practice of credible elections, it becomes challenging to encourage other West African nations to embrace democracy.

In his words, as shared on Arise TV, “There seems to be pressure on us to intervene in the situation in Niger. When a president is elected through a credible process, there’s no need to pressure the Nigeriens to do the right thing. You can simply board the presidential aircraft, fly to Niger, and negotiate with them. However, lacking the credibility due to how you assumed power makes it difficult for Nigeriens to take you seriously. I’ve heard Burkina Faso and other African nations say that they know the true winner of our election and therefore can’t engage in democratic discussions with us.”

Nwokobia, “That’s why I believe African leaders must emerge through honorable processes. They should ensure that democracy truly represents the government of the people, as defined by Abraham Lincoln – by the people and for the people. When we genuinely provide service to our citizens, we can emerge not only as leaders in West Africa or the Sahara region, but as leaders across the entire continent. Nigeria holds a significant position as the most prominent country on this continent.”

Nwokobia’s comments underscore the critical role of credible elections in shaping regional and continental leadership dynamics.

