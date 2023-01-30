Osun:Keyamo Blasts INEC For Saying Not All Data Was Transmitted When APC Obtained BVAS Server Report

It can be recalled that on Friday, the Governor of Osun State, Gov Ademola Adeleke, was sacked by the Election Tribunal as the Governor of Osun State, declaring the former Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Oyetola as the winner of the July 16th Governorship election in the state. Justice Tertsea Aorga Kume-led Osun State Election Tribunal sitting in Oshogbo held that the the witnesses called by both the petitioners and respondents admitted over voting and thereby the election declared by the 1st respondent, INEC was not in compliance with the law. The Tribunal therefore, held that the declaration of the 2nd respondent, Ademola Adeleke as the winner is null and void.

However, in a recent statement released by the INEC after the decision of the Election Tribunal, INEC stated that not all data was transmitted when APC obtained BVAS server report. Reacting to this, Festus Keyamo, released a statement via his twitter handle where he tackled INEC For making this statement.

He said, “Then why did you issue APC a certified copy if all data were not in? APC obtained the BVAS report after the elections and declaration results. This is reasoning a big danger to the sanctity of elections. BVAS data are expected to be received real time. Big Nigerians are not Fools”.

