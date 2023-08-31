Osun:I Threw Stones At The Dogs That Attacked My Baby But They Refused To Leave Her- Nafisat Muhideen

A woman identified as Nafisat Muhideen, whose 5-month-old baby was mauled to death by two Alsatian dogs at Zone E, Unity Estate, Halleluyah Area of Ido-Osun, Osun State, has spoken up on how the incident happened.

In a report by the Punch paper, the nursing mother disclosed that the incident happened when she was going to the chemist to get medicine for the baby, who was suffering from catarrh.

In her words, she said, “My baby had catarrh earlier, and I contracted it from her. I went out carrying her on my back to get drugs for her and myself too, because I was having a headache.”

As I was walking towards where I would get the drugs, I heard a sound from behind, and by the time I turned around to check, the dogs had jumped on me from behind.

“They dragged the baby off my back and were mauling her. I ran around calling for help, but no one was around to help rescue her. I threw stones at the dogs, but they refused to leave the baby. They kept attacking her.

“Later, some residents of the area showed up and attempted to get the baby from the dogs, but they could not. The dogs did not leave her until they were killed. The remains of the baby facing the ground were retrieved from under the dogs.”

