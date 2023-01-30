Osun voters should sue INEC — Falana speaks on Adeleke, Oyetola case.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has urged voters in Osun State to sue the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for wasting their votes.

On Sunday, he made this claim in an interview with Arise TV.

As may be remembered, the Osun State Governorship Election Tribunal dismissed Governor Ademola Adeleke for casting too many ballots at more than 700 polling places during the governorship election.

The tribunal ordered INEC to provide former governor Gboyega Oyetola with a Certificate of Returns.

According to Mr Falana, the voters in those areas must sue INEC for damages because “you wasted my votes.”

In addition, Mr Falana stated that it will be a difficult effort for Adeleke’s attorneys to reverse the tribunal’s decision.

“After looking at the verdict, I firmly feel that it will be a difficult challenge to impeach the verdict. The entire blame for what occurred rests with INEC.

“INEC will need to rework its plans so that we won’t go through this experience. If we have this in a presidential election, where you issue one or two reports, it will create a crisis of mammoth proportions, he added, and INEC will need to straighten things out.

