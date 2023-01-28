Osun: Victory of light over darkness – Tinubu reacts to Adeleke’s sack

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The tribunal’s recognition of Adegboyega Oyetola as the victor of the July 2022 Osun governorship election is, according to Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, a triumph of light over darkness.

The Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which is located in Osogbo, overturned Governor Ademola Adeleke’s victory in the governorship elections held on July 16, 2022, according to a report from The Daily Post on Friday.

In response, Tinubu stated that Oyetola’s victory was well-deserved in a statement that was signed by his media assistant, Tunde Rahman.

The former governor of Lagos State characterized Oyetola’s victory over Adeleke as a victory of tenacity and bravery over electoral fraud.

“I wholeheartedly celebrate with Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola on his well-deserved victory at the election tribunal today,” part of the statement said. It represents the triumph of light over darkness as well as the triumph of justice, tenacity, and perseverance over electoral fraud and democratic perversion.

