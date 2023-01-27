NEWS

Osun Tribunal’s Verdict : Judicial Magic, A Sad Day For Democracy – Senator Sani Reacts

The recent Osun State Election Petition Tribunal’s verdict has continued to generate reactions from different quarters across the political parties and people in the country.

Recall, Justice Tetsea Kume we who headed the Osun State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo, on Friday, upturned Senator Ademola Adeleke’s victory, and declared former Governor Gboyega Oyetola as the winner of the July 16th, 2022 gubernatorial election in Osun state. He ordered Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to withdraw the certificate of returns issued to Governor Adeleke, and should be issued to former Governor Oyetola of APC.

While reacting to the tribunal’s verdict that upturned Senator Ademola Adeleke’s victory, Senator Shehu Sani took to his official Twitter handle and said, it was a judicial magic, and that it was sad day for democracy.

“Osun state; Judicial magic. A sad day for democracy.” Senator Sani said.

What are your reactions to Senator Sani’s tweet concerning the subject matter above?

