This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Osun Tribunal Verdict: Oyetola, APC Cross Appeal

Adegboyega Oyetola, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for governor on July 16, 2022, has filed a petition with the Appeal Court asking for the disqualification of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun.

You may recall that on July 17, the Independent National Electoral Commission, or INEC, declared Senator Ademola Adeleke the victor of the governorship election held on July 16.

However, Oyetola and the APC said that there was excessive voting and that Senator Ademola Adeleke was not qualified to run at the time, and they went to the court to contest the outcome.

After several weeks of deliberations, the Tribunal acknowledged that Oyetola and the APC had established a case of forgery against the Osun Governor, but decided that this evidence was insufficient to remove him from office because he had gained other credentials.

The Tribunal determined that there was overvoting, nonetheless, and after subtracting the illegal votes from the valid ones, Oyetola was pronounced the election’s victor.

INEC, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and the PDP have all appealed the tribunal’s judgement after finding fault with it.

The APC and Oyetola highlighted in their own cross-appeal that the Tribunal erred when it determined that the certificate from Atlanta Metropolitan College and a diploma certificate from Penn Foster High School are genuine. They were represented by Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, and Akin Olujimi, SAN.

“Exhibits 2R.RW6 and 2R.RW9 are documents that lie against one another because Exhibit 2R.RW9 claims that the second cross-respondent (Ademola Adeleke), who obtained Exhibit 2R.RW6, a diploma certificate that appears on the surface to be the equivalent of a secondary school diploma, obtained a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice within 24 days of doing so.

“It is in evidence before the Tribunal that the Atlanta Metropolitan College’s Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice is a four-year full-time course, a fact the Cross-Appellants pleaded in their petition and was admitted by the 2nd Cross-Respondent; It is the law that facts admitted need no further proof and it is a presumption that only the 2nd Cross-Respondent could rebut as to the factual impossibility of obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree within 24 days of obtaining a School Certificate equivalent, thereby casting the onus of proof on him,” Oyetola’s counsel noted.

“Having found that forgery was proved by the petitioners against the 2nd cross/respondent in regard to his Exhibits EC9 and FILE D, the tribunal ought to have held pursuant to Section 182(1)(1) that the 2nd respondent was disqualified from contesting the Osun State Governorship election of July 16, 2022,” continues Oyetola’s legal counsel.

When the forgery of a document is proven against a candidate in an election, the candidate’s candidature is void, and any other document the candidate may have given in place of the false one cannot make up for the fabrication.

“The Tribunal’s determination that the 2nd Cross-Respondent (Ademola Adeleke) was still eligible to run for office is inconsistent and at odds with Section 182(1)(1) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution, which makes this obvious” (as amended).

“The Tribunal’s ruling violates Section 182(1)(1) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution” (as amended). The Tribunal’s determination on the 2nd Respondent’s eligibility was made pursuant to Section 182(1)(1) of the Constitution and is therefore incorrect and perverse.

In order to achieve this, they are requesting that the Appeal Court vacate the Tribunal’s ruling, which clearly stated that Senator Ademola Adeleke was eligible to compete in the July 16 governorship election despite the existence of a forgery case against him. According to independent report

Content created and supplied by: Ismaeeliii (via 50minds

News )

#Osun #Tribunal #Verdict #Oyetola #APC #Cross #AppealOsun Tribunal Verdict: Oyetola, APC Cross Appeal Publish on 2023-02-11 13:28:06