Osun Tribunal: Two PDP Leaders Who Have Assured Victory To The People In Future Proceedings

It is no longer news that, the election petition tribunal sitting in Osogbo, osun state has sacked the Governor of the state, senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke as Governor of the state.

However, some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP have reacted to Adeleke’s sack at the election petition tribunal and they have assured victory to the people of osun state in future court proceedings.

One of the PDP leaders who has assured victory to the people of the state about Adeleke’s sack, is the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

It was reported by vanguard that Atiku rejected the outcome of the tribunal that sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke as Governor and also assured people of victory.

Atiku urged the people of osun state to express confidence in Governor Adeleke to bring dividends of democracy to the nooks and crannies of the state.

He also described what happened at the tribunal, as a phase of struggle to liberate the state. He assured the people of the state, that the party shall be victorious in future proceedings.

Another PDP leader who has reacted to Adeleke’s sack at the election petition tribunal and who has assured victory to the people of the state in future court proceedings, is the Honourable member, representing, Ede/Egbedore federal constituency, Honourable Bamidele Salam.

It was reported by news headquarters, that Honourable Bamidele Salam kicked against the judgement of the tribunal that sacked Adeleke as Governor of the state, few days ago.

Honourable Salam described the majority judgement as a judgement which is completely strange and a total deviation from established principles of jurisprudence in Nigeria.

The lawmaker also stated, that the judgement is against the weight of evidence and facts, presented in an open court.

However, Honourable Bamidele Salam urged the people of the state to have confident in the ability of the appellate court, to correct the wrongs of the tribunal and restore the mandate of the electorates, given to Ademola Adeleke as Governor of the state.

It should be recalled, that Governor Adeleke has rejected the verdict of the tribunal, which sacked him as Governor of the state and he has made it known to the public, that he will proceed to appeal court to correct the wrongs of the Tribunal.

