Osun Tribunal Ruling: Adeleke’s Supporters Protest In Osun While Oyetola’s Loyalists Stage Carnival

Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, was rocked by protests on Saturday, resulting in the blocking of major roads and the disruption of vehicular and human traffic.

During the unrest, many business owners in the city remained closed out of fear of being attacked by thugs. On the one hand, Peoples Democratic Party members took to the streets of the state capital to continue their protest against the tribunal’s decision on Friday to nullify Governor Ademola Adeleke’s election.

On the other hand, commercial transporters in the state took to the streets to protest the gasoline shortage and price increase. The two demonstrations occurred simultaneously. The PDP demonstrators marched through Osogbo, chanting songs condemning the nullification of the governor’s election victory on July 16, 2022.

In its lead judgment, delivered by its chairman, Justice Tetsea Kume, the three-member tribunal overturned Adeleke’s victory and declared former governor Adegboyega Oyetola the winner of the election. Justice Kume determined that Oyetola and his party, the All Progressives Congress, had successfully proven their claim of election fraud in six local government areas.

As a result of its decision to overturn Adeleke’s victory, the tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to revoke the Certificate of Return issued to him and to recognise Oyetola as the victor of the governorship election. Adeleke and the PDP were stunned by the verdict, and party members and supporters across the state went on the rampage.

Soon after the verdict was announced on Friday, party members and loyalists demanded that Adeleke make a state broadcast urging calm and assuring them he would appeal the verdict. The protesting PDP members marched through the streets of Osogbo on Saturday while carrying placards with a variety of inscriptions, such as “We were cheated before, now we reject miscarriage of justice” and “Gov. Adeleke is our governor, no change of currency can change that.”

The protesters marched through the Odi-Olowo and Oja-Oba neighbourhoods to the Old Garage neighbourhood, where they were addressed by a party leader and PDP senatorial candidate, Mr. Ganiyu Olaoluwa. Olaoluwa criticised the tribunal decision and characterised it as a threat to democracy. However, he urged the angry protesters to remain peaceful, stating that they must maintain their faith and support Adeleke, whom he described as the true winner of the election.

While PDP members and supporters were protesting, APC supporters hosted a carnival in Iragbiji, Oyetola’s hometown, to celebrate his election victory. In a similar spirit, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, congratulated Oyetola, hailing his victory before the tribunal as a positive milestone.

In a statement released on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker reaffirmed that the APC remained the party to beat at all times, particularly in the forthcoming general elections. He urged Oyetola, however, to be gracious in triumph at the conclusion of the entire process.

