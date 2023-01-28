This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Osun tribunal: NANS kicks, student group threatens protest

Some student organizations have protested the decision after the Osun State Election Tribunal’s ruling on Friday ousted Governor Ademola Adeleke and named former Governor Gboyega Oyetola the victor of the July 16, 2022 governorship election.

The National Association of Nigerian Students, Zone D, condemned the tribunal’s decision in a statement obtained by The Punch and signed by its deputy coordinator, Alao John.

Following Governor Adeleke’s lead, the student body also referred to the situation as a “miscarriage of justice.”

According to NANS, “it is on record how some All Progressives Congress heavy hitters have boasted federal might that they would win the tribunal case without a shadow of a doubt.”

In Nigeria, it has been noted that the truth frequently cedes to the manipulations of the “big men.” Additionally, only two of the three judgments that were supposed to be read were, with one supporting the People’s Democratic Party.

However, the South-West student body urged the Osun people to maintain their composure and adhere to the law.

The Campus Monitoring Committee of the Osun State National Association of University Students threatened to demonstrate in response to the tribunal’s decision.

The NAUS claimed that the tribunal’s decision was against the wishes of the students in a statement that was obtained on Saturday and was signed by its chairman, Eruobami Ayobami.

“We want to reaffirm our opposition to anyone or anything that does not promote justice and equity, and we would not think twice about staging a large-scale protest against such an act.”

The NAUS stated that the state’s union leadership was dedicated to constantly defending students’ rights.

According to The Punch, there have been a variety of responses to the tribunal decision. While APC supporters have kept praising the ruling, the PDP has expressed outrage, and Adeleke has vowed to appeal the decision.

Due to excessive voting, the tribunal presided over by Justice Tertse Like canceled elections in 744 polling places.

Then, as it fired Adeleke, it ordered that Oyetola be given the certificate of return.

