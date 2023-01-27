NEWS

Osun Tribunal- My Father Remains Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke’s Son Sina Rambo Insists

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke’s son, Adesina Adeleke also known as Sina Rambo has taken to his Instagram page to share new post as he insisted that his father will remain in office as the governor.

The Osun State governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Osogbo today, Friday January 27, 2023 nullified the victory of Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke earlier and declared the former governor, Adegboyega Oyetola of All Progressive Congress (APC) as the elected governor of the state.

While reacting to the judgement, Sina Rambo said, ” Two judgements issued today at the tribunal. One in favour of People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Nothing changed Senator Ademola Adeleke remains the governor of Osun State. We move to the appeal court. Peace be still. The mandate of Osun will not be stolen. H.E. Ademola Adeleke remains the Governor of Osun State.

This new post shared online has generated a lot of reactions from supporters, fans and followers.

