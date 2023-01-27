Osun Tribunal- My Father Remains Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke’s Son Sina Rambo Insists

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke’s son, Adesina Adeleke also known as Sina Rambo has taken to his Instagram page to share new post as he insisted that his father will remain in office as the governor.

The Osun State governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Osogbo today, Friday January 27, 2023 nullified the victory of Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke earlier and declared the former governor, Adegboyega Oyetola of All Progressive Congress (APC) as the elected governor of the state.

While reacting to the judgement, Sina Rambo said, ” Two judgements issued today at the tribunal. One in favour of People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Nothing changed Senator Ademola Adeleke remains the governor of Osun State. We move to the appeal court. Peace be still. The mandate of Osun will not be stolen. H.E. Ademola Adeleke remains the Governor of Osun State.

