Osun Tribunal Judgment That Nullify My Victory Was Not Majority Decision —Adeleke Tells Appeal Court

The Osun State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the July 16, 2022 governorship polls in the state, Ademola Adeleke, has told the Court of Appeal that the decision of the Justice Tertsea Kume-led Election Petition Tribunal that annulled his victory at the poll was not the majority decision of the panel.

Adeleke also described the decision as nullity as the third member of the panel, Rabi Bashir, did not voice her opinion on the judgement.

The news headline has generated mixed reactions among the Facebook users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the news on Facebook:

Of course…… The judgement was made by the only chairman of the Tribunal Panel….

The judgement de somehow, hope still de let’s keep our fingers crossed while the judicial people do their job.

Why appealing when is not majority you accepted that there was over voting is a matter of time u will finally go.

Nothing concern me… I want to see how it goes between the two elite

Source: Punch Newspaper and Facebook

Content created and supplied by: Number_One (via 50minds
News )

