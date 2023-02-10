This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Osun Tribunal Judgment That Nullify My Victory Was Not Majority Decision —Adeleke Tells Appeal Court

The Osun State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the July 16, 2022 governorship polls in the state, Ademola Adeleke, has told the Court of Appeal that the decision of the Justice Tertsea Kume-led Election Petition Tribunal that annulled his victory at the poll was not the majority decision of the panel.

Adeleke also described the decision as nullity as the third member of the panel, Rabi Bashir, did not voice her opinion on the judgement.

Source: Punch Newspaper

