NEWS

Osun Tribunal: INEC Tells Appeal Court To Dismiss Tribunal Judgement

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 349 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Osun Tribunal: INEC Tells Appeal Court To Dismiss Tribunal Judgement

The most recent judgment of the Osun State election tribunal has been communicated to the Appeal Court by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The judiciary reportedly rejected the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) petition challenging the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate’s victory in the state’s most recent governorship election.

In a statement, INEC said that it respected the tribunal’s ruling and would do what was necessary to ensure that it was carried out. The commission added that the tribunal’s decision serves as confirmation of the state’s electoral process’s legitimacy and transparency.

However, the PDP claims that it disagrees with the tribunal’s ruling and that it was motivated by political factors. The party has stated that it will appeal the ruling to the Appeal Court.

Responding, INEC reassured the populace that it will uphold its pledge to hold free, fair, and transparent elections. The commission asserted that it won’t let politics or partisanship influence its decisions and will always act impartially and objectively.

The Osun State election tribunal’s ruling has once again highlighted the necessity of electoral justice in a representative democracy. The Appeal Court’s ruling in this case will establish a threshold for future elections and determine the extent of public support.

Content created and supplied by: Tarifree (via 50minds
News )

#Osun #Tribunal #INEC #Tells #Appeal #Court #Dismiss #Tribunal #JudgementOsun Tribunal: INEC Tells Appeal Court To Dismiss Tribunal Judgement Publish on 2023-02-09 11:09:05



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 349 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Ebonyi APC Governorship Candidate, Nwifuru, Involved In An Accident

49 seconds ago

Osun Tribunal Verdict: Oyetola, APC Cross Appeal

12 mins ago

PDPs Support of the Redesign Policy Shows That They are an Enemy of the People – Wike

19 mins ago

2023: We will lead the Plateau out of poverty and implement inclusive governance – Dakum, Labour Par

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button