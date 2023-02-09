Osun Tribunal: INEC Tells Appeal Court To Dismiss Tribunal Judgement

The most recent judgment of the Osun State election tribunal has been communicated to the Appeal Court by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The judiciary reportedly rejected the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) petition challenging the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate’s victory in the state’s most recent governorship election.

In a statement, INEC said that it respected the tribunal’s ruling and would do what was necessary to ensure that it was carried out. The commission added that the tribunal’s decision serves as confirmation of the state’s electoral process’s legitimacy and transparency.

However, the PDP claims that it disagrees with the tribunal’s ruling and that it was motivated by political factors. The party has stated that it will appeal the ruling to the Appeal Court.

Responding, INEC reassured the populace that it will uphold its pledge to hold free, fair, and transparent elections. The commission asserted that it won’t let politics or partisanship influence its decisions and will always act impartially and objectively.

The Osun State election tribunal’s ruling has once again highlighted the necessity of electoral justice in a representative democracy. The Appeal Court’s ruling in this case will establish a threshold for future elections and determine the extent of public support.

