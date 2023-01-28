Osun Tribunal: How The Use of BVAS In Osun Election Finally Favoured Oyetola

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It will interest you to note that one of the news making the rounds on social media is about the sack of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the governor of Osun State. According to information sourced from Vanguard, Governor Adeleke was sacked after the Osun Tribunal gave their verdict that the July 2022 governorship election in Osun State was characterized by over-voting which happens to favor Governor Adeleke. Hence, he is to vacate the office and handover to Gboyega Oyetola.

What many people did not understand about the recent court judgment is that the BVAS is truly a game changer and should ordinarily be above manipulation. It should be recalled that the BVAS was initiated into our electoral system after President Muhammadu Buhari signed the 2022 electoral act. This is how the BVAS works;

1. The BVAS ascertains or validates voters’ identity, and it is mandatory before voting. The BVAS accredits voters. Every voter must be BVAS’ed before they are issued a ballot to vote.

2. When the election is concluded, the result is collated and will be manually imputed on INEC’s form EC8As. At this stage, the number of voters on INEC Form EC8A must never exceed the number of accredited voters on BVAS. That’s over-voting and automatic cancellation under the electoral act 2022.

3. After the Osun state governorship election, when Senator Adeleke Ademola was declared as the winner of the election by INEC, it was assumed by all that the BVAS and Form EC8As were tallied. It was thought that Adeleke won and Oyetola lost.

4. The ruling APC applied for the BVAS report and Form EC8AS to file their petition days after the winner was declared. The APC while preparing their petition found discrepancies between the BVAS report and FORM EC8As in over 700 polling units. The votes recorded on Form EC8As exceeded were BVAS accredited. There was over-voting by people who must have bypassed the BVAS either for not having PVC or for other dubious reasons.

5. Once PDP, INEC, and Adeleke were served with a petition from APC, they filed their responses and added another different BVAS report completely which INEC termed as SYNCHRONISED BVAS Report.” So, there were two BVAS reports before the Tribunal. The one issued to APC before they filled their petition and the one issued to PDP during the pendency of the petition.

6. At the Tribunal, the APC and PDP strove to prove which BVAS was credible and which was not. The judgment later went in favor of former governor Oyetola.

Which of the two conflicting BVAS do you think is credible? The first one that was used to declare a winner on elections day or the other “SYNCHRONISED BVAS” that was issued almost 30 days after a winner was already declared and during the pendency of a suit?

Kingscommunications (

)